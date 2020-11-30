'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AMD, Vale And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Pete Najarian says he likes Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE).
Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova says he likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).
Decature Capital's Degas Wright says he likes Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) and notes the company is doing an incredible job with the surge and is reducing its carbon footprint.
