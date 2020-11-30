Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AMD, Vale And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AMD, Vale And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian says he likes Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE).

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova says he likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Decature Capital's Degas Wright says he likes Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) and notes the company is doing an incredible job with the surge and is reducing its carbon footprint.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EQIX + AMD)

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Gap
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.