Pete Najarian Talks Financial Stocks

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2020 12:45pm   Comments
Pete Najarian on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," gave his thoughts on the financial sector following several downgrades.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley downgraded several financial stocks such as Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (BYSE: JPM) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to an Underweight rating.

Najarian isn't overly concerned about recent stock downgrades and thinks financials still have "plenty of room" to the upside.

