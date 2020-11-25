'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Ford, GM And Fisker

Stephen Weiss spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Morgan Stanley's calls on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford and kept its price target at $9 because its EV strategy is not clear. Weiss owns the stock and he is not concerned about that because he thinks Ford has an EV strategy and when it becomes clear, the stock is going to trade higher. He thinks the stock is cheap.

Morgan Stanley also reiterated GM's Overweight rating and raised its price target to $53. Weiss also has a long position in GM and he believes the stock is going to trade higher.

Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) was initiated with a Buy rating and a price target of $26 at Citi. Jon Najarian owns calls in the name.