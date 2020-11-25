Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Salesforce, Morgan Stanley And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Jon Najarian likes Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) and notes he purchased the stock during the show. 

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and notes the company has great management and are very well positioned.

Virtus Investment Partner Joe Terranova likes Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and notes he will sell his Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) stake to raise funds for this trade.

Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone likes Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) and notes it is a consulting firm focusing on the government.

UBS Managing Director Robert Sechan likes Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE: VXF).

