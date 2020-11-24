Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On XPO Logistics, Uber And Thermo Fisher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 3:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) very much. The logistics industry is in the sweet spot right now and the company is doing a great job focusing on profitable growth, thinks Link. She likes it for the long term, not just through Christmas.

Jim Lebenthal said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a good long-term hold. He wouldn't buy call options in the name because he doesn't see a catalyst in the next three months. Lebenthal would buy a stock and hold it for the next couple of years because the aging demographics are going to support the stock price.

Josh Brown thinks Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is going to continue to make new highs. There are no sellers as the stock is trading above its IPO price, explained Brown. He wants to stay long.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Stephanie Link

