'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Wells Fargo

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link spoke about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), which got upgraded to outperform on Tuesday by Raymond James

Link owns the stock and she is going to continue to hold it. She thinks all the bad news is out there and the bank doesn't have to do much for the stock to do better. It's all about confidence now, said Link.

Jon Najarian owns calls in Wells Fargo. He likes the stock and he is planning to have a long exposure for years.