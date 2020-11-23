Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Goldman Sachs, Best Buy And More
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2020 1:13pm   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” traders discussed their final trades of the day.

Joe Terranova mentioned Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS): The stock is breaking out was his reason.

Liz Young mentioned iShares MSCI USA ESG Select (NYSE: SUSA): She believes it is a theme that is not going anywhere, no matter what you believe politically.

Degas Wright on Best Buy (NYSE: BBY): "They're going to surprise single digits on EPS"

Jim Lebenthal mentioned Citigroup (NYSE: C): "It's still rallying even though the 10-year yield has come down 12 basis points from last month. I think its a pretty good sign it has more room to run.

Steve Weiss on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA): "Will get good news this week on the Phase 3."

