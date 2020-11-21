Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On Norwegian Cruise, Bristol Myers, Raytheon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2020 11:43am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't know if Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) will be able to get back to its pre-pandemic levels because it has done so much stock dilution. But he added that the stock could double in a couple of years because there won't be many players left in the cruise business.

Cramer is a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). He thinks the stock is cheap.

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) owns the cloud banking space, believes Cramer. He likes the stock.

In aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) is a good buy, said Cramer.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NCLH)

Robinhood Users Flocked To These Industries During Early Months of Pandemic
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Norwegian Cruise Line
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.