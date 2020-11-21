Cramer Weighs In On Norwegian Cruise, Bristol Myers, Raytheon

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't know if Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) will be able to get back to its pre-pandemic levels because it has done so much stock dilution. But he added that the stock could double in a couple of years because there won't be many players left in the cruise business.

Cramer is a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). He thinks the stock is cheap.

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) owns the cloud banking space, believes Cramer. He likes the stock.

In aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) is a good buy, said Cramer.