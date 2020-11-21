'Fast Money' Picks For November 23: Capri Holdings, Small Caps, Prologis

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Steve Grasso said Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) basically doubled and he thinks it will do so again.

Jeff Mills wants small cap exposure via SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSE: SLY).

Bonawyn Eison wants to fade Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD). He sees it as a way to play e-commerce.