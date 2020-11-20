Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Walgreens Boots Alliance, Skyworks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is too cheap, trading at 8 times earnings, with an 11% free cash flow yield and a 5% dividend. The online competition could impact foot traffic and that makes the trade super hard, said Harrington. She thinks it is better than a bond and it probably has some upside.

Stephen Weiss believes Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is a buy because it trades at a significant discount to the market, despite growing much faster than the market.

Pete Najarian has some exposure to the energy space. He thinks Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is a quality name and he loves BP plc (NYSE: BP). He said Chevron is the stock to own.

Shannon Saccocia prefers Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) over Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) going into the holiday season.

Weiss also said he loves Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) as a company and he loves its products, but he doesn't like the stock price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + BP)

Betting On A Vaccine? Not So Fast.
How The Pandemic Unexpectedly Showed That Video Games Are Recession-Proof
IBM Scores Patent For Blockchain Use In MMO Gaming
Pete Najarian Gives His Bullish Thoughts On Activision
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Hit The GaaS With This Gaming ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Pete Najarian Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.