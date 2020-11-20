'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Walgreens Boots Alliance, Skyworks And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is too cheap, trading at 8 times earnings, with an 11% free cash flow yield and a 5% dividend. The online competition could impact foot traffic and that makes the trade super hard, said Harrington. She thinks it is better than a bond and it probably has some upside.

Stephen Weiss believes Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is a buy because it trades at a significant discount to the market, despite growing much faster than the market.

Pete Najarian has some exposure to the energy space. He thinks Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is a quality name and he loves BP plc (NYSE: BP). He said Chevron is the stock to own.

Shannon Saccocia prefers Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) over Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) going into the holiday season.

Weiss also said he loves Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) as a company and he loves its products, but he doesn't like the stock price.