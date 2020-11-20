Why Pete Najarian Is Bullish On DraftKings

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) as one of his calls of the day.

"There's a lot of potential upside left in the stock," said Najarian.

He attributed the upside primarily for the company being the first in sports betting, it's getting into iGaming, and it exploding upon what it's doing with its database. Jenny Harrington sees DraftKings differently.

"We wouldn't touch these with a 10-foot pole," said Harrington.

She mainly noted that despite users growing, user profitability declined.