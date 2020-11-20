Todd Gordon's Three Metals Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Todd Gordon suggested investors should consider three stocks to buy in the metals space.

He likes Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) as it is slowly rotating in the leadership position within materials. He thinks the stock looks solid because it broke a 10-year downtrend resistance from 2011.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is Gordon's second pick. It has a good monthly rotation within the industry. Gordon likes its exposure to gold, silver, zinc and copper.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a leader in the lithium mining and Gordon finds it interesting because of the lithium electric vehicle batteries. The stock has a solid monthly uptrend and its monthly resistance is at $200, said Gordon.