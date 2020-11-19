Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: CVS, Nvidia And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 1:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the traders gave their final trades of the day.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown says he likes Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and notes he is staying long, earnings were spectacular and believes the stock could join the trillion-dollar club.

Cerity Partners Managing Partner Jim Lebenthal says he likes CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS).

OptionsMonster Co-Founder Jon Najarian says he likes WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

Loop Capital Markets President Kourtney Gibson picks Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) and notes she likes the housing market.

