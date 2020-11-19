Market Overview

Jon Najarian Loaded Up On Financials
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Jon Najarian is bullish on financials. On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Najarian discussed what financial stocks he's in, and when he's thinking of selling them. Najarian is in Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), Bank Of America (NYSE: BAC) and Capital One (NYSE: COF).

"I'm loaded up on financials," said Najarian.

He's already a few months in these trades. He bought in at the end of August and will continue to hold into the second half of next year.

Bullish sentiment in the financials sector isn't exclusive to Najarian, either. Kourtney Gibson and Josh Brown also believe the sector is poised to perform well.

"JPMorgan is going higher. The yield curve will steepen and help financials," said Brown. 

Gibson owns JPMorgan and Citi (NYSE: C).

