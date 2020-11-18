Market Overview

Jim Cramer Likes Nike More Than Under Armour

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Halftime Report" discussed which stock he liked more between Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA).

Cramer said he prefers Nike as it's a juggernaut even though it's barely up today.

Under Armour shares are trading higher after Argus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $20 price target.

Under Armour's stock was trading up 3.73% at $16.70 per share at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $21.96 and a 52-week low of $7.15.

Nike's stock was trading up 0.55% at $132.91 per share. The company has a 52-week high of $136.35 and a 52-week low of $60.

