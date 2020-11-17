Josh Brown Buys CrowdStrike, Sells Prologis
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown discussed his recent portfolio changes, gave his thoughts on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and why he sold Prologis (NYSE: PLD).
He sold out of Prologis and added to CrowdStrike: "CrowdStrike is becoming the Salesforce of cybersecurity," said Brown.
Salesforce an industry leader in enterprise cloud computing solutions. Its main product is Sales Cloud, which is a customer relationship management SaaS product.
"I made money and needed space," Brown said when explaining his exit on Prologis.
