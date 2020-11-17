Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On ViacomCBS, Whirlpool And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 8:11am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold on to ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC). He sold it too soon and that was wrong.

Cramer has always felt it is difficult to understand what Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP) owns so he would stay away.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) goes much higher, said Cramer. He thinks it's a great company and he is a buyer of the stock.

It's hard for Cramer to recommend Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE: PSTH) because he doesn't know what it owns. He has to hold off.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

