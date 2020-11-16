'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Upwork, Starbucks And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee went over their final trades for the day.

Meghan Shue mentioned iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSE: EEM): "A bet on emerging markets is a bet on China."

Brynn Talkington mentioned Teladoc Health (NASDAQ: TDOC): "Take advantage of the recent selloff."

Brenda Vingiello mentioned iShares MSCI International Value (NYSE: IVLU): "This is an area that we think is poised to continue to perform well in a global economic recovery that we see playing out over the next few years."

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) was Pete Najarian's trade. He said the stock is going higher.

Joe Terranova mentioned Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX).