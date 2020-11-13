'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On GE, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she is staying patient with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). She thinks its free cash flow story is improving and that will drive the stock higher. She expects the free cash flow to reach $6 billion from the current $2 billion by 2024. Investors who don't have this time frame should not own the stock, thinks Link.

Shannon Saccocia thinks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is still a buy, especially if it falls below its 200-day moving average.

Jon Najarian believes Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is a great buy at these levels.

Jason Snype is a buyer of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO). He is looking at the stock from the perspective of the aging fleet of cars on the road and the resurgence of the virus.

Liz Young advised a viewer to start getting in the market and invest the money gradually over time. She would get fully invested by the end of January.

Link owns Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). She thinks the aerospace segment will eventually recover and the company has a top-notch defense business.

Saccocia would initiate a long position or add to the existing position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). She believes its pipeline looks great.