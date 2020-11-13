Expect Disney's Next Few Months To Be Rough, Shannon Saccocia Says

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia and others discussed what's in store for Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) near future.

"I don't think Netflix or Disney are overvalued based on their subscriber, direct-to-consumer numbers, but it'll be tough to own Disney for the next few months," said Saccocia.

Stephanie Link mentioned that she sold her position in Walt Disney at $145 and bought Marriott (NYSE: MAR).

Disney, even with its COVID-friendly Disney+ streaming service, is also experiencing losses due to the pandemic's impact on its theme parks.