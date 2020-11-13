Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Talk Marriott, EV Stocks
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2020 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Traders Talk Marriott, EV Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed whether they'd buy Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR). Also, Jon Najarian gave some Chinese EVs he's bought.

  • Odyssey Capital Advisors Principal Jason Snipe: I Bought Marriott
  • Jon Najarian: I'm Not Quite Brave Enough For Marriott, But If You Want Alpha, Look For Value Stocks, Chinese EVs, I've Bought, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV)

There has been a heavy rotation out of technology stocks as progress on potential vaccines near completion. EV stocks are also popular amongst investors and with China being the largest EV market, investors are buying into Chinese names in that space.

Marriott is in a tough position because although vaccine optimism is lifting stocks, the future is still uncertain and that makes some investors wary of buying into hotel names.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAR)

Expect Disney's Next Few Months To Be Rough, Shannon Saccocia Says
Recap: Marriott Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2020
Marriott International's Earnings Outlook
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 3: Dow, Disney And More
Jon Najarian And Stephanie Link Discuss Stocks They're Bullish On
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.