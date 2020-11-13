'Halftime Report' Traders Talk Marriott, EV Stocks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed whether they'd buy Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR). Also, Jon Najarian gave some Chinese EVs he's bought.

Odyssey Capital Advisors Principal Jason Snipe: I Bought Marriott

Jon Najarian: I'm Not Quite Brave Enough For Marriott, But If You Want Alpha, Look For Value Stocks, Chinese EVs, I've Bought, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV)

There has been a heavy rotation out of technology stocks as progress on potential vaccines near completion. EV stocks are also popular amongst investors and with China being the largest EV market, investors are buying into Chinese names in that space.

Marriott is in a tough position because although vaccine optimism is lifting stocks, the future is still uncertain and that makes some investors wary of buying into hotel names.