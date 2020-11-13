Cramer Gives Price Target For Ford And General Electric

On CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Jim Cramer discussed where he sees the share price of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) going.

"I think General Electric and Ford are going to $11," said Cramer.

Ford Vs. General Electric: The Blue Chip Race Back To $10

General Electric was trading at $9.07 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Ford was trading at $8.38 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57.