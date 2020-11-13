Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Walt Disney
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2020 9:21am   Comments
On CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Jim Cramer discussed the brands Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) resonates which and the year Disney is going to make a fortune.

  • Jim Cramer: The Disney Brand Resonates More Than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Even Though Disney+ Is Losing Money
  • Jim Cramer: 2023 Is Going To Be The Year Disney 'Breaks Out And Makes A Fortune'
  • Jim Cramer: Stay Long Disney Into The Dec. 10 Investor Day, Stock Belongs Much Higher Than $140

