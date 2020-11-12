Market Overview

Stephen Weiss Weighs In On Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 4:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss spoke about Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). RBC initiated the coverage of Nike with an Outperform rating and a price target of $145. The analyst called it the best in class, global athletic play.

Stephen Weiss said Nike is one of the best global brands and managed companies out there. He would love to own it, but he thinks it's a kind of stock you buy when the market crashes. Weiss believes it is too expensive at its current price level.

