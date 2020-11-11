2 Reasons To Buy Teradyne Stock, According To Joe Terranova
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova discussed his recent buy in Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) and gave a few reasons why he bullish on the stock.
"I wanted to get exposure back into the $400 billion chipmaking industry," said Terranova.
He has the belief that this will be a better environment for the chipmakers under President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
Terranova bought into the stock before and said he's happy to buy it close to $100.
Two reasons to buy Teradyne:
- It could potentially perform better under the Biden administration
- Investors believe $100 is a good buying price
