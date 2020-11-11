2 Reasons To Buy Abbvie Stock, According To Joe Terranova
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova discussed he recent buys in Abbvie (NASDAQ: ABBV).
Terranova believes the Allergan integration going well and with clarity surrounding the election he wanted to redeploy money in the health care sector.
His reasons for buying into Abbvie include:
- Recent strong positive momentum
- Quality earnings report that it exhibited earlier in the month.
