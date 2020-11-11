Market Overview

2 Reasons To Buy Abbvie Stock, According To Joe Terranova
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova discussed he recent buys in Abbvie (NASDAQ: ABBV).

Terranova believes the Allergan integration going well and with clarity surrounding the election he wanted to redeploy money in the health care sector.

His reasons for buying into Abbvie include:

  1. Recent strong positive momentum
  2. Quality earnings report that it exhibited earlier in the month.

