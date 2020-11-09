Market Overview

Microsoft, Amazon And Uber Will Become Consumer Staples, According To Kourtney Gibson
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 12:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed what they're buying and what will become consumer staples.

  • Kourtney Gibson: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Uber (NYSE: UBER) Are Going To Become Consumer Staples, Will Continue To Produce Returns, But Lower Returns
  • Sarat Sethi: The Autos, Delta (NYSE: DAL) Could Be A Good Place To Put Money To Work, Leisure Stocks May Have Run Up Too Much
  • Sarat Sethi: I'm Buying GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), 'It's A Secular Growth Story'

