Microsoft, Amazon And Uber Will Become Consumer Staples, According To Kourtney Gibson
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed what they're buying and what will become consumer staples.
- Kourtney Gibson: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Uber (NYSE: UBER) Are Going To Become Consumer Staples, Will Continue To Produce Returns, But Lower Returns
- Sarat Sethi: The Autos, Delta (NYSE: DAL) Could Be A Good Place To Put Money To Work, Leisure Stocks May Have Run Up Too Much
- Sarat Sethi: I'm Buying GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), 'It's A Secular Growth Story'
Posted-In: CNBC Kourtney GibsonMedia