Josh Brown Gives His Bullish Thoughts On GM

Josh Brown on CNBC's "Halftime Report" discussed his bullish thoughts on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and where he believes the stock price will be in the future. The company reported a big earnings beat Thursday morning.

We Are Entering The Age Of Autonomous And Electric Vehicles; GM Is A Huge Player In Those Markets Due To Cruise Subsidiary, Real Question Is, When Will It Break Out

I Think General Motors Is Headed To $50

GM's stock was trading up 4.25% at $36.74 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $38.96 and a 52-week low of $14.33.