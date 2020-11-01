'Fast Money' Picks For November 2
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison recommended a long position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). He likes its low price-to-earnings ratio and strong gross margins.
Jeff Mills is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). He explained the stock was down 8% last week and it bounced off its 50-day moving average support.
Steve Grasso wants to buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He sees the stock at $10, sooner than later.
Brian Kelly would be a buyer of iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT). He thinks too many people are on the other side of the trade and he likes to be a contrarian.
