Cramer Weighs In On Penn National Gaming, LGI Homes And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers FAANG stocks over Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS). He is a best-of-breed guy.

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) makes a ton of money, said Cramer. He likes it because the stock is down and interest rates are low. He thinks it is goint to come back, when we get a new president.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is a wonderful company, but COVID-19 is all-over the place when it comes to going to a casino, said Cramer. He would let the stock come down.

Cramer thinks Caci International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) is a good buy. He has always felt the company is going to get a takeover bid if it stays here forever.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is really a next year story and 4% yield is not enough to keep investors in the stock, said Cramer. People also didn't like its last quarter.

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is an absolutely fantastic security play, said Cramer. He doesn't understand why the stock is so cheap.

