'Halftime Report' Traders On CBS, Freeport-McMoRan, More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC) is one of his core holdings because of its streaming business. He thinks it is underappreciated, but he is a believer in streaming.

Jon Najarian advised a viewer to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) now. He thinks a covered write is a great way to play it in the long term.

Karen Firestone would play the Ant Financial IPO through Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). She thinks it is a more direct way than playing it through KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB).

Degas Wright prefers Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) over Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).