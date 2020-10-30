'Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Calls Of The Day
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," traders shared their calls of the day.
Karen Firestone, CEO of Aureus Asset Management, says she likes Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) and believes the stock will gain traction regardless of the presidential election results.
Degas Wright, Decatur Capital Management CEO and CIO, says he likes IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) following the company's earnings and likes the stock at current levels.
Jon Najarian says he likes Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), an added the stock has sold off 20% from the high and believes the $36 level shows a buying opportunity.
Jim Lebenthal says he likes Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
