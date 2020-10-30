Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Calls Of The Day

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," traders shared their calls of the day.

Karen Firestone, CEO of Aureus Asset Management, says she likes Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) and believes the stock will gain traction regardless of the presidential election results. 

Degas Wright, Decatur Capital Management CEO and CIO, says he likes IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) following the company's earnings and likes the stock at current levels.

Jon Najarian says he likes Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), an added the stock has sold off 20% from the high and believes the $36 level shows a buying opportunity.

Jim Lebenthal says he likes Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

