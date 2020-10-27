'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK). She is buying the weakness because she thinks the quarter was fine.

Tiffany McGhee is a buyer of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI).

Pete Najarian wants to buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He noticed that traders are buying calls in the name.

Josh Brown thinks Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a buy. He said it's probably a bubble, but he is buying.