Cramer Weighs In On Corsair, Marvell And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy more shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX). He sees it as a very inexpensive drug stock and he would give it a few more days.

Cramer sees a lot to like in Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR).

Instead of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Cramer would rather buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) goes to $50, thinks Cramer.

Cramer said to a viewer with a long position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) to buy more if he thinks that Biden is going to win the election.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is going lower and Cramer thinks that the institutional selling is going to be over in two days. He is not giving up on the CEO, Lance Fritz.

Cramer prefers Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) over Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV).