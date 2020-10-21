'Halftime Report's' Top Stocks To Watch: AGCO, Keysight And More

On CNBC’s Final Trades segment of its “Fast Money Halftime Report,” investors went over some stocks they’re eyeing and their reasoning behind them.

Karen Firestone, CEO of Aureus Asset Management said she likes UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH).

"It's the largest health care insurer and it's proven to be flexible in all environments," she said. "If the economy is affected by the changes in the administration they'll be able to adapt. They have a 1.5% yield also.”

Richard Saperstein, CIO of Hightower Treasury, said Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is the ultimate marriage between defense and technology. He also noted the company has a 5.5% free cash flow and that the backlog is 240% of revenues.

Steve Weiss, founder of Short Hills Capital, is interested in Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) because of Teradyne’s “blowout quarter” and because they're overlapping businesses and he believes Keysight should have a great quarter also.

Joe Terranova, Senior Managing Director of Virtus Investment Partners, is interested in AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) because agriculture, corn, wheat and cotton are all near multi-year highs.