Cramer Shares His Thoughts On FireEye, TG Therapeutics And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) is too speculative. He is not a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would not sell TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX).

He doesn't want to be in Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR). He would look elsewhere.

Instead of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), Cramer would buy Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).

Cramer doesn't like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY). He is not a buyer.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) just won't move and Cramer doesn't know what changes the dynamic.

Cramer is against lithium so he is not a buyer of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC). He would buy Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) instead.