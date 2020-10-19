'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Consumer Discretionary Picks

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" he sees leadership in the sectors like the consumer discretionary and industrials. He thinks there is additional upside potential for them and he named Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) as a stock that should have more upside.

Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors thinks Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) outperformance can last because of growth in its Amazon Web Services segment and also because of a potential stimulus. Saporu also likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on strength in digital sales. He thinks it's important that Nike continued to pay dividends to its investors.

Wald is also bullish on Amazon and Nike and he sees more upside for them.