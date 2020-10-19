Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Consumer Discretionary Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Consumer Discretionary Picks

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" he sees leadership in the sectors like the consumer discretionary and industrials. He thinks there is additional upside potential for them and he named Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) as a stock that should have more upside.

Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors thinks Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) outperformance can last because of growth in its Amazon Web Services segment and also because of a potential stimulus. Saporu also likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on strength in digital sales. He thinks it's important that Nike continued to pay dividends to its investors.

Wald is also bullish on Amazon and Nike and he sees more upside for them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Chris Verrone Shares His Housing Picks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monthly Market Recap For September, October Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ari Wald CNBC Delano Saporu Trading NationMedia Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.