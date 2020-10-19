'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Guggenheim's Bristol-Myers Call

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington spoke about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), which got upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim. She owns the stock and she thinks it has an attractive valuation with 8 times multiple and 18% growth for the next year. Its peers are trading in a range from 14 to 18 times earnings and they are not growing as fast as Bristol-Myers.

Jon Najarian prefers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) over Bristol-Myers. He likes it because of its strong earnings, pipeline and because of what the company is doing in terms of treatment and vaccine.

Joe Terranova owns Abbott Laboratories and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY). He agrees with the call, but he thinks Abbott Labs and Eli Lilly offer a better alpha generation opportunity.