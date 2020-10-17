Barron's Picks And Pans: eBay, Honeywell, Morgan Stanley And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story presents the results of the Barron's Fall 2020 Big Money Poll.

Other featured articles discuss how to find yields when preferred stock payouts are shrinking and what to expect from the wave of new electric vehicle makers.

Also, the prospects for an e-commerce pioneer, a bank that doesn't look like a bank, a data center partnership and more.

Nicholas Jasinski reveals why respondents to an exclusive Barron's survey of U.S. money managers say they are bullish on the prospects for stocks, from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), after a year of turmoil. Read about it in the Barron's cover story "Big Money Poll: Investors Are Optimistic About the Stock Market. Here's Where They Think Things Are Headed."

Andrew Bary makes the case that even though preferred stock payouts are shrinking, investors can still find yields of 4% to 8%. Find out whether Barron's believes General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock is one of those worth a look now in "Preferred Stocks' Yields Are Dropping. These Five Are Still Worth Buying."

In "Electric Vehicles and SPACs: What Could Go Wrong?" Nicholas Jasinski and Al Root discuss the new wave of SPAC mergers that will bring six more electric vehicle companies to market. None of them have any real revenue. Find out how much Barron's thinks Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) and its peers are worth.

If the new earnings season for America's biggest banks has taught us anything, it's that if you're a bank, it is best not to look like one, according to "It's Tough to Be a Big Bank These Days" by Carleton English.

See how Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stood out among the major banks that just reported decent results for the most recent quarter.

In Eric J. Savitz's "EBay Goes Back to Basics," discover why, even as online retail soars, it may be time for investors to take a fresh look at eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). The e-commerce pioneer has been overlooked, but a back-to-basics strategy could help it regain relevance, the report said.

See also: Do Millennials Care About The Stock Market?

"Apple's iPhone 12 Meets Supercycle Expectations" by Jack Hough indicates the long-awaited Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone supercycle is here, but it is "no slamdunkercycle," judging by the disagreement among Wall Street forecasters.

Demand for the latest models remains to be seen, with networks largely unprepared, but the deals might be too good to pass up.

The most surprising part of the new iPhone 12 is how much wireless carriers like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) want you to have one. So says Eric J. Savitz's "The iPhone 12 Is So Important, AT&T Will Be Giving It Away." See what Barron's believes matters most when it comes to Apple and the new iPhones.

In "Vertiv Is Teaming Up With Honeywell on Data Centers. Its Stock Looks Promising," Al Root said this partnership is a small bit of good news for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) investors, but could be better news for equipment and services provider Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT).

Steven M. Sears's "How to Play the Surge in Gun and Ammo Sales" points out that fears of civil unrest, especially surrounding the November election, have triggered a run on guns and ammunition that shows no sign of abating. Find out whether Barron's thinks Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGR) is worth a closer look now.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How Wall Street is preparing for a Biden victory

Whether the biggest techs can get bigger and more profitable

Whether more big bank mergers and acquisitions are on the way

How U.S. election scenarios could play out for oil

What is behind the stability in China's currency

Looking for attractive yields in emerging market debt

How safe air travel in the coronavirus era really is

The retirement savings disconnect for many Americans

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

