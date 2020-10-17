Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For October 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said he agrees with Jefferies' upgrade of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). He bought it on Friday and he thinks it goes much higher.

Bonawyn Eison likes SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB). He is not getting off the train yet.

Pete Najarian sees a lot more upside for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY + SPCE)

Analyzing Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
ROCE Insights For Chewy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Pete Najarian Steve GrassoMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.