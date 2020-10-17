'Fast Money' Picks For October 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said he agrees with Jefferies' upgrade of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). He bought it on Friday and he thinks it goes much higher.

Bonawyn Eison likes SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB). He is not getting off the train yet.

Pete Najarian sees a lot more upside for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE).