'Fast Money' Picks For October 19
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said he agrees with Jefferies' upgrade of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). He bought it on Friday and he thinks it goes much higher.
Bonawyn Eison likes SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB). He is not getting off the train yet.
Pete Najarian sees a lot more upside for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO).
Brian Kelly is a buyer of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE).
