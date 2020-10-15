'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 15
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young recommended iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSE: MUB) as a buy. She is bullish because of the prospect of higher taxes and she sees any fiscal package that includes state and local aid as another boost.
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Stephen Weiss believes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) is a buy. He thinks the company reported a great quarter and guidance.
Josh Brown is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
