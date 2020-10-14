'Halftime Report Traders' Share Their Thoughts On Target, Johnson & Johnson And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) could reach $250. He would hold the stock.

Jim Lebenthal is disappointed in the share price of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), but he is going to stick with the stock. He thinks the business is highly profitable and the company has cash flows that allow it to pay down its debt. Lebenthal also expects the company to start buying back shares.

Jon Najarian thinks that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is doing a lot of good things. He would buy the stock on the dip as he sees it at $175 around Thanksgiving.

Tiffany McGhee would be a buyer of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She owns it for its consumer products and not necessarily for the vaccine.