Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report Traders' Share Their Thoughts On Target, Johnson & Johnson And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report Traders' Share Their Thoughts On Target, Johnson & Johnson And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) could reach $250. He would hold the stock.

Jim Lebenthal is disappointed in the share price of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), but he is going to stick with the stock. He thinks the business is highly profitable and the company has cash flows that allow it to pay down its debt. Lebenthal also expects the company to start buying back shares.

Jon Najarian thinks that Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is doing a lot of good things. He would buy the stock on the dip as he sees it at $175 around Thanksgiving.

Tiffany McGhee would be a buyer of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). She owns it for its consumer products and not necessarily for the vaccine.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + JNJ)

Investors Seem To Take Some Cheer From Decent Bank Earnings, But COVID-19 News Weighs
Jim Cramer Shares Thoughts On Goldman Sachs, Having Fans At 2021 Super Bowl
World Bank Approves $12B Financing To Ensure Developing Countries Aren't Deprived Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Eli Lilly Halts Antibody COVID-19 Trial
Johnson & Johnson's CFO On COVID-19 Trial Pause: 'We Are Letting The Science Dictate'
Johnson & Johnson Beats Earnings Estimates But Halts Vaccine Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Tiffany McGheeMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.