Cramer Advises Viewers On Quidel, Inseego And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 7:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL). He likes Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) even more.

Cramer still likes Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG).

Instead of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), Cramer would rather buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer liked Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) at $7 and he still believes in the stock at $25.

