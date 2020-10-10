'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Goldman's General Electric Call

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," traders discussed Goldman Sachs' bullish call on General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE). Goldman's analyst reinstated the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $10, because the company is making progress to be a leaner and structurally more productive company with better capital discipline.

Jenny Harrington is not a buyer because the stock is too complex to analyze. She thinks JPMorgan's Steven Tusa is the best analyst for the stock and he sees no quick turn for the stock.

See Also: Goldman Sachs Calls General Electric The 'Ultimate Self-Help, Vaccine Leverage Story'

Michael Farr wants to buy General Electric, but he hasn't bought it yet. He likes it because of its CEO, Lawrence Culp, who knows how to manage a big conglomerate. Farr is dying to buy the stock, but he just can't make himself to do it.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is the best stock in the industrial space. He would rather buy Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) instead of General Electric.

Stephen Weiss prefers the chip names. He sees General Electric as the stock where you go when you can't find anything else. He wouldn't touch it.

Courtesy image