'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Greenbrier Companies, Exelon And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) is the future. The company is signing long term agreements and Weiss would rather own this stock than Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Jim Lebenthal said Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) is a great stock for the long term, but he sees it as a hold in the short term. Lebenthal advised viewers with a long position to hold the stock. Investors that don't own the stock should wait for a pullback, thinks Lebenthal.

Jenny Harrington sees Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) as a great investment. She likes its 3.9% dividend yield. She wishes she owned it, but she doesn't.

Michael Farr owns Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), but he thinks they are kind of expensive. Abbott Labs is the best in class, believes Farr. He also owns Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) and he has just doubled his position in the stock. He thinks Becton Dickinson is a better buy than Abbott Labs and Medtronic.