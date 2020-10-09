Cramer Weighs In On Virgin Galactic, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), instead of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW).

Cramer would not take profits in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP). He likes the stock and he thinks it's the real deal.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is a gigantic short squeeze, said Cramer. He doesn't see anything in the near term that tells him the stock is a winner.

It's time to start buying Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), said Cramer.