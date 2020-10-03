Barron's Picks And Pans: Albemarle, Camping World, Terex And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses what the president's COVID-19 diagnosis could mean for already battered industries.

Other featured articles discuss how to play the video game boom and a big merger for which renowned activist investor is pushing.

Also, the prospects for a crane maker, recreational vehicle stocks, lithium producers and more.

Cover story "Trump's Virus Diagnosis Clouds the Outlook for Already-Battered Industries" by Daren Fonda says that with the November election fast approaching, the news that the president has coronavirus adds another level of uncertainty for many industries. See what Barron's believes that means for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUVE) and others.

Max A. Cherney's "Videogames Are Serious Business. Here's How to Play the Stocks Now" suggests that with Americans stuck at home, video games have soared to the top of the entertainment world. The Sony Corp (NASDAQ: SNE) PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X are big with gamers, but see what they mean for investors.

In "Trian's Nelson Peltz Wants Invesco and Janus Henderson to Merge," Leslie P. Norton discusses why this activist hedge fund manager has taken sizeable stakes in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) and Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) and likely will push for them to tie up. Is that all that Peltz has in mind?

Big pipeline operators like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) are down big this year, according to "6 Pipeline Funds Offer a Cheap Way to Play a Rebound in Energy" by Andrew Bary. Yet beaten-down MLP closed-end funds could offer an income bonanza.

In Nicholas Jasinski's "Equipment Maker Terex Is a Cheap Bet on an Economic Recovery," Barron's make a case that investors betting on a cyclical recovery in the global economy would love to be able to cherry-pick industrial companies. So why not consider one that actually makes cherry pickers? Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), a company known for its cranes and lifts, has a strong balance sheet.

"Even in a Rough Patch, Some Energy Stocks Offer Attractive Yield" by Lawrence C. Strauss discusses why the head of North American oil and gas research at Morgan Stanley now favors Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and an assortment of companies focused on infrastructure, such as Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP).

While stocks of recreational vehicles surged as RV sales of roared in June and July, further gains could lie ahead if the future is as sunny as the industry indicates. So says Nicholas Jasinski's "RV Sales Have Roared This Summer. Is There Still Fuel in Their Stocks?" Find out how Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) may have an edge.

In "The Best Lithium Producer Stocks to Play the Electric-Car Boom," Al Root claims that the only thing standing between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and world domination is the global supply of lithium. See why lithium producers like Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) are potential winners of the coming electric vehicle boom.

Teresa Rivas's "Consumer Stocks to Buy for Any Election Scenario" says that with the president testing positive for COVID-19 just over a month from Election Day, an already contentious race has gotten more complex. This article offers various scenarios for consumer stocks such as Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Also in this week's Barron's:

Barron's Mutual Fund Quarterly

The president's diagnosis and the odds for further stimulus

Which coronavirus treatments the president is receiving

Whether the stock market can handle the political chaos

Why IPOs are back but with all the same problems

The Whole Foods CEO on supply chains, grocery pricing and obesity

Activist investors looking for deals in 2021

What silver and copper prices suggest about the economy

Dividends shrinking in size but growing in importance

