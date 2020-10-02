Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 3:53pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia recommended a long position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). She wouldn't wait for parks and sports to come back.

Degas Wright wants to buy Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE). He thinks the stock is fairly valued.

Pete Najarian likes Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI).

Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).

