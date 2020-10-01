Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Josh Brown Weighs In On Amazon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 5:54pm   Comments
Share:
Josh Brown Weighs In On Amazon

Josh Brown spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Pivotal Research's bullish call on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The analyst raised Amazon's price target to $4,500 and kept the Buy rating for the stock.

Brown doesn't see the price target as unlikely. He explained that Amazon is up 500% in the last five years and 1,800% in the last 10 years and those moves probably seemed equally unlikely before they happened. He added that the company is the most powerful corporation in the history of the United States. Brown believes Amazon is deliberately holding back from growing so it doesn't end up in five different anti-trust suits.

The company is not doing buybacks at the moment and it's not paying a dividend.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

How Companies Like IFTTT Could Be Avoiding Apple's 'App Tax'
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 1
Investors Pile Into Walmart's Stock After Big Week
Alibaba Risks 'Saturation' If It Doesn't Expand To New Markets Soon, Says Analyst
VW, Goldman Sachs, Spotify Founder Back Tesla Rival Northvolt
Amazon Vs. Target Vs. Walmart: Let The Sales Battle Begin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh BrownMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.