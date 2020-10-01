'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 1
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said that the U.S. small cap stocks are poised to do well as consumer confidence recovers.
Stephen Weiss bought iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) during the show and his final pick is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).
Jon Najarian wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).
Josh Brown would stay long Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).
