Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said that the U.S. small cap stocks are poised to do well as consumer confidence recovers.

Stephen Weiss bought iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) during the show and his final pick is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).

Josh Brown would stay long Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IWM + AMZN)

Investors Pile Into Walmart's Stock After Big Week
Alibaba Risks 'Saturation' If It Doesn't Expand To New Markets Soon, Says Analyst
VW, Goldman Sachs, Spotify Founder Back Tesla Rival Northvolt
Amazon Vs. Target Vs. Walmart: Let The Sales Battle Begin
Retail Stocks With Eye-Popping Growth Potential
Meltdown-Resistant Tech Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Josh Brown Liz Young Stephen WeissMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.